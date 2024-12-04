South Africa

'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as he remains behind bars

04 December 2024 - 13:14
Joy Mphande Journalist
Longwe Twala is doing more time behind bars. File photo.
Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Longwe Twala, son of popular musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

In September, Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole clothes, household items and equipment worth more than R200,000. He was released on warning by the same court last month after his lawyers argued he was “not a flight risk and determined to attend all court proceedings”.

On November 26, Longwe was arrested again for being in contempt of court. Longwe alleged his failure to appear in court was due to him “feeling sick” and he said he informed his aunt. However, there was no evidence to prove he consulted a doctor. 

Longwe will remain in custody until he appears again on December 9 for his bail application.

WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate's court

The case against the son of musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, Longwe, resumes on Wednesday after being postponed to afford the ...
News
2 hours ago

His aunt, who gave a thumbs up to Longwe as he went down the stairs to the cells, did not have much to say when approached by TshisaLIVE.

“I'm tired of the media. I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,” she said.

Asked if she was really Longwe's aunt, she responded saying “Yes” — but refused to disclose her name.

“I'm tired of the media telling lies. Even his arrest now is a lie. So I don't want [to say] anything. There's nothing I'm going to say.”

TimesLIVE

