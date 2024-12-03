When a sales representative recognised the man who allegedly hijacked her earlier in 2024, a shoot-out between her boyfriend and the suspect turned deadly.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape at about 10am on Tuesday.
She said the woman was travelling with her boyfriend when she pointed out a man she believed had stolen her vehicle in March.
“The suspect recognised the woman and fired a shot into the air,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The boyfriend, who was in possession of a licensed firearm, returned fire. There was cross-fire between the two men and the suspect was fatally wounded.
“While waiting at the scene for police to arrive, friends of the suspect arrived and fatally wounded the boyfriend, stole his firearm and fled.”
She said police were investigating.
HeraldLIVE
Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
When a sales representative recognised the man who allegedly hijacked her earlier in 2024, a shoot-out between her boyfriend and the suspect turned deadly.
Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape at about 10am on Tuesday.
She said the woman was travelling with her boyfriend when she pointed out a man she believed had stolen her vehicle in March.
“The suspect recognised the woman and fired a shot into the air,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“The boyfriend, who was in possession of a licensed firearm, returned fire. There was cross-fire between the two men and the suspect was fatally wounded.
“While waiting at the scene for police to arrive, friends of the suspect arrived and fatally wounded the boyfriend, stole his firearm and fled.”
She said police were investigating.
HeraldLIVE
READ MORE:
Four suspected taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with police during car chase
EDITORIAL | It’s time to reset South Africa’s moral compass
Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos