South Africa

Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker

04 December 2024 - 07:35 By Kathryn Kimberley
Two people were killed in New Brighton on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

When a sales representative recognised the man who allegedly hijacked her earlier in 2024, a shoot-out between her boyfriend and the suspect turned deadly.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred in New Brighton in the Eastern Cape at about 10am on Tuesday.

She said the woman was travelling with her boyfriend when she pointed out a man she believed had stolen her vehicle in March.

“The suspect recognised the woman and fired a shot into the air,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The boyfriend, who was in possession of a licensed firearm, returned fire. There was cross-fire between the two men and the suspect was fatally wounded.

“While waiting at the scene for police to arrive, friends of the suspect arrived and fatally wounded the boyfriend, stole his firearm and fled.”

She said police were investigating.

HeraldLIVE

