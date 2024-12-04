Earlier, on Tuesday morning, two unidentified armed men entered the Northview High School premises in Johannesburg. The men pretended they were there to give the acting principal a quotation for tree-felling, said Mabona.
“The men then reportedly entered the principal’s office and suddenly opened fire at him, hitting him six times before fleeing the scene. He was taken to a medical facility where he is in ICU,” Mabona said.
Police were investigating the matter while the department dispatched the psychosocial support unit to help pupils and teachers affected by the shooting.
Chiloane said he was shocked by the brazen violence and lawlessness as it undermined the sanctity of the educational institution.
“We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family and the school community during this time and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
Matric exam marker dies in bizarre incident, principal shot six times
Gauteng education department deploys psychosocial support unit to give counselling to those affected by two incidents on Tuesday
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
The Gauteng education department experienced two peculiar incidents on Tuesday: a matric exams marker died after hitting her head on a pole and a principal was shot six times in his office at a high school in Johannesburg.
The department said an isiXhosa exam marker was leaving the Alberton marking centre on Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head against a pole.
She was immediately taken to hospital but died of her injuries later that night while receiving medical attention, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
“Our psychosocial support unit has arranged to be on-site at the Alberton marking centre today [Wednesday] to provide emotional support to her colleagues and other markers affected by this incident,” Mabona said.
MEC Matome Chiloane extended his condolences to the marker's family, friends and colleagues.
“Her commitment to the education sector was invaluable and her untimely death is a loss to all of us,” Chiloane said.
Soweto family to request postmortem to determine what killed 8-year-old who ate biscuits from spaza shop
Earlier, on Tuesday morning, two unidentified armed men entered the Northview High School premises in Johannesburg. The men pretended they were there to give the acting principal a quotation for tree-felling, said Mabona.
“The men then reportedly entered the principal’s office and suddenly opened fire at him, hitting him six times before fleeing the scene. He was taken to a medical facility where he is in ICU,” Mabona said.
Police were investigating the matter while the department dispatched the psychosocial support unit to help pupils and teachers affected by the shooting.
Chiloane said he was shocked by the brazen violence and lawlessness as it undermined the sanctity of the educational institution.
“We are working closely with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. Our thoughts and prayers are with the acting principal, his family and the school community during this time and we wish him a speedy recovery,” Chiloane said.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
One pupil shot dead, another dies from suspected food poisoning at Riverlea school
Gangs, drugs and violence plague Ekurhuleni schools, education imbizo hears
One pupil dies and 21 others hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning
WATCH | Children's delight as happy teacher identifies them by just their voice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos