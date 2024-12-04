South Africa

More than 700 new wildlife, plant species discovered in Congo Basin between 2013-2023

WWF report reveals a stunning array of the 742 new species, including previously unknown plants, invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

04 December 2024 - 20:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
This is one of the 742 animals and plants which had been recorded as new species between 2013 and 2023 in the Congo Basin.
Image: Nik Borrow

Over 700 new species of wildlife and plants have been discovered in the Congo Basin in the last 10 years, according to a report released by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on Wednesday.

Titled “New Life in the Congo Basin: a Decade of Species Discoveries (2013 - 2023)", the report spans Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the Republic of Congo. 

The report reveals a stunning array of the 742 new species, including previously unknown plants, invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals. Among them are unique orchids, new species of coffee, clawed  frog, crocodile, electric fish, owl, spiders, turtles and even a monkey species known locally as the "lesula".  

WWF said the report highlighted the remarkable biodiversity and the urgent conservation needs of one of the world's most vital ecosystems. The report documents the work of hundreds of scientists from universities, conservation organisations and research institutions around the world.

It reveals a stunning array of the 742 new species, including previously unknown plants, invertebrates, fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

The findings illustrate not only the richness of the Congo Basin but also the pressing need for  conservation efforts to protect its fragile ecosystems.

Known as the “lungs of Africa”, the Congo Basin is the largest carbon sink, and is also the largest tropical peatland in the world.  A carbon sink is anything that absorbs more carbon from the atmosphere than it releases.

The Congo Basin's rainforest provides food security and an essential lifeline for  local populations and serves as a critical habitat for endangered species.  

The latest report follows the WWF’s Living Planet Report 2024 which revealed an alarming decline in global wildlife populations, particularly in tropical regions.

The WWF said as the Amazon in South America faced increasing threats including dangerous tipping points, the Congo Basin’s significance had never been greater.  "The Congo Basin is not just a biodiversity haven, it is essential for the well-being of over 75  million people who depend on its resources for food, shelter and cultural identity," said Dr Martin Kabaluapa, WWF regional director for the Congo Basin.

He said the report served as a call to action for governments, conservationists and communities to work together to safeguard this irreplaceable natural heritage. "As we celebrate these discoveries, we also recognise that they  come with an urgent responsibility to protect these vital ecosystems,” Kabaluapa said.

Jaap van der Waarde, head of  conservation for the Congo Basin at WWF International, said WWF was working alongside governments, partner organisations, local communities and indigenous groups to protect these ecosystems.  "From bio-monitoring programs to FSC certification of logging concessions, our  goal is to ensure that future generations will experience the wonders of the Congo Basin,” he said. 

Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification ensures that products come from well managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits.

The report also celebrated the role of indigenous knowledge in conservation.

It said indigenous communities, who had coexisted with these forests for generations, were key to preserving and understanding this biodiversity. The WWF said many of the species in this report, while newly described in scientific literature, have been familiar to local communities through generations. 

“For centuries, indigenous communities have lived in harmony with the forests. Recognising  their knowledge is integral to conservation success,” said Moise Kono, indigenous peoples coordinator for WWF Cameroon.

He said it was crucial that their voices and rights were respected as  stewards of the land.

WWF said governments in the region had agreed to bring 30% of their land under some form of  protection by 2030 and WWF was supporting them to identify these areas and protect them.

TimesLIVE

