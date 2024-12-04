South Africa

SABC GE for news and current affairs embarks on new chapter

04 December 2024 - 20:49
The South African Broadcasting Corporation headquarters at Auckland Park in Johannesburg. File photo.
IN DISTRESS The South African Broadcasting Corporation headquarters at Auckland Park in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) group executive for news and current affairs Moshoeshoe Monare will conclude his tenure at the broadcaster at the end of December.

The broadcaster announced Monare was embarking on a new chapter to pursue other interests.

It said Monare, who joined the SABC in June 2022, played a pivotal role in leading the news and current affairs division during a critical period.

The SABC said his leadership had seen the successful execution of key projects, most notably the comprehensive coverage of the 2024 national elections.

“Monare has been an invaluable asset to our newsroom. His dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to journalistic excellence have set a high standard for us all. Under his leadership, our newsroom has consistently delivered ground-breaking stories that have informed, educated and inspired our audiences,” said SABC Group CEO Nomsa Chabeli.

TimesLIVE

