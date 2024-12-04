South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of an investigation into her appointment.
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying the precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference given Memela-Khambula’s position as CEO of the agency.
She said the office of the public protector raised serious issues that prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa.
The decision was important to protect her dignity and integrity, she said, praising the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.
Tolashe said the steps taken are to steer Sassa in the right direction and are in the best interest of millions of beneficiaries who depend on social assistance.
“While we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organisation that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty,” she said.
The regional executive manager for Gauteng Themba Matlou has been appointed as the acting CEO until the matter has been concluded.
TimesLIVE
Sassa CEO Memela-Khambula suspended pending investigation
Image: SA Government/X
South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of an investigation into her appointment.
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying the precautionary suspension is prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference given Memela-Khambula’s position as CEO of the agency.
She said the office of the public protector raised serious issues that prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa.
The decision was important to protect her dignity and integrity, she said, praising the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.
Tolashe said the steps taken are to steer Sassa in the right direction and are in the best interest of millions of beneficiaries who depend on social assistance.
“While we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisive decisions that will ensure our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organisation that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty,” she said.
The regional executive manager for Gauteng Themba Matlou has been appointed as the acting CEO until the matter has been concluded.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Under-fire justice minister Simelane moved to human settlements as Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
DA calls for SIU investigation into potential grant fraud
RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo in battle over claims by the rich and foreigners
'We have it under control,' says Sassa after hackers claim to use stolen identities for grants
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos