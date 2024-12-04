South Africa

Six foreigners arrested for cable theft, two Eldorado Park men badly burnt

Cops found copper, cable-cutting implements, pliers and spanners in car

04 December 2024 - 20:51
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Six Mozambicans were arrested for theft at one of City Power's substations in Johannesburg. File photo.
Six Mozambicans were arrested for theft at one of City Power's substations in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Six foreigners were arrested for theft at the old Eldorado Park substation on Monday.

City Power said the Mozambicans were caught on Monday in a joint intelligence-driven operation between its security risk management and law enforcement agencies.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a Toyota Corolla was spotted near the substation about 1am and police discovered cables belonging to City Power, along with instruments used to commit the crime, when they stopped and searched the vehicle.

The six suspects who were inside the vehicle were found with copper that was stripped from a transformer, oil that was drained from a transformer, cable-cutting implements, pliers and spanners.

In a separate incident on November 26, two suspects aged 43 and 38 were severely injured while attempting to steal cables in Eldorado Park.

“According to reports, the Lenasia security team leader received a call from the local councillor, alerting them to the situation. The two male suspects, both residents of Block 7, Westgate Flats in Eldorado Park, were found by emergency services in critical condition, having sustained severe burns from electrocution.”

They were transported to hospital.

“Due to the extent of their injuries, the suspects were not arrested immediately, as doctors advised that their condition must stabilise before any further action can be taken,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Housing organisations raise alarm over Eskom’s proposed 36% tariffs hike

The National Association of Social Housing Organisations has raised the alarm over Eskom’s proposed 36% price increase, warning of severe financial ...
News
11 hours ago

Soweto residents against 36% electricity price hike

Mxolisi Khumalo, whose monthly electricity expense is R500, will have to pay an extra R180 next year for the same amount of units should the National ...
News
14 hours ago

Gauteng municipalities collectively reject Eskom's proposed tariff increase

Implications of 36.15% increase for next financial year are dire and could lead to widespread discontent and unrest, municipalities warn
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  3. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  4. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  5. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Basic Education, 03 December 2024
‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...