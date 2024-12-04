Six foreigners arrested for cable theft, two Eldorado Park men badly burnt

Six foreigners were arrested for theft at the old Eldorado Park substation on Monday.

City Power said the Mozambicans were caught on Monday in a joint intelligence-driven operation between its security risk management and law enforcement agencies.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said a Toyota Corolla was spotted near the substation about 1am and police discovered cables belonging to City Power, along with instruments used to commit the crime, when they stopped and searched the vehicle.

The six suspects who were inside the vehicle were found with copper that was stripped from a transformer, oil that was drained from a transformer, cable-cutting implements, pliers and spanners.

In a separate incident on November 26, two suspects aged 43 and 38 were severely injured while attempting to steal cables in Eldorado Park.

“According to reports, the Lenasia security team leader received a call from the local councillor, alerting them to the situation. The two male suspects, both residents of Block 7, Westgate Flats in Eldorado Park, were found by emergency services in critical condition, having sustained severe burns from electrocution.”

They were transported to hospital.

“Due to the extent of their injuries, the suspects were not arrested immediately, as doctors advised that their condition must stabilise before any further action can be taken,” he said.

TimesLIVE