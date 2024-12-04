South Africa

Soweto residents against 36% electricity price hike

‘Eskom proposal is unaffordable, unrealistic’

04 December 2024 - 07:35
Energy regulator Nersa held a public participation meeting at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West on December 3 2024 ahead of the proposed 36% Eskom electricity tariff hike.
Energy regulator Nersa held a public participation meeting at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West on December 3 2024 ahead of the proposed 36% Eskom electricity tariff hike.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Mxolisi Khumalo, whose monthly electricity expense is R500, will have to pay an extra R180 next year for the same amount of units should the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) accept Eskom's proposed 36% tariff hike. 

This is the situation faced by many residents who attended hearings in Orlando West, Soweto, on Tuesday.

Gauteng municipalities agree and have collectively rejected the tariff increase, saying it is excessive and unjustifiably high.

The potential for a further increase of this magnitude is not only unsustainable but also morally unacceptable.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena

The municipalities include the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, City of Ekurhuleni and the Sedibeng district.

Khumalo said he used to buy a prepaid voucher for just over R200 and it would last him a month, but this year his electricity expenses increased to R500.

He said Eskom's proposed tariffs would plunge him into poverty and debt. 

"I pay a car installment and buy groceries, and a full tank in my car costs about R2,000. The proposed tariffs will affect me badly," he said. 

"I also send money to my grandparents in Mpumalanga. I'm hardly left with any money before my next pay day."

Khumalo was among dozens of community members who attended a public hearing by Nersa yesterday. It was aimed at receiving submissions in relation to the electricity price hike plans by Eskom. The meeting, held at Uncle Tom's Hall in Orlando West, was attended by union representatives and interested parties who are mostly against the 36% increase. 

According to municipalities, the application, if granted, would translate to a 36.15% tariff increase from April 1 2025 to March 31 2026, 11.81% from April 1 2026 to March 31 2027 and 9.10% from April 1 2027 to March 31 2028.


Energy regulator Nersa held a public participation meeting in Soweto on December 3 2024
Image: Thulani Mbele

“The recent implementation of a 12.75% tariff increase has  placed immense financial strain on our residents, pushing many to the brink of economic hardship. The potential for a further increase of this magnitude is not only unsustainable but also morally unacceptable,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said on behalf of municipalities.

The municipalities said the proposed increase, which could reach an alarming cumulative 66% over the application period, would pose a significant threat to the economic stability and social fabric of the communities they serve. 

Tshepo Mposula, a community activist, said 36% was unrealistic.

"It will not be affordable for residents. We know our people are struggling financially. Eskom is not in touch with the reality of people on the ground." 

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela said consideration towards Eskom’s application remained a challenge and they would need to balance Eskom's interests so the utility is able to do its work.

Durban Nersa public hearing abandoned after huge turnout

ANC must explain decision for 40% electricity tariff hike, says DA's Chris Pappas
1 week ago

Nersa will make a final decision on December 20. 

“It’s a process and we need to analyse everything. The application raised points the increase will cover, which are primarily energy costs, operation costs and independent power producers,” Hlebela said. 

National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers representative Beth Dealthy said their report shows 80% of automotive companies would seek alternative energy sources. 

She said 70% of their members said the hike will result in decreased revenue. 

Increase facts

  • In December 2017, Nersa denied Eskom a 9.9% tariff hike application and instead approved 5.23%;
  • In March 2019, Nersa approved Eskom's increases of 17.1% for 2019/20, 15.4% for 2020/21 and 15.5% for 2021/22;
  • In 2022/23 Nersa approved an increase of 9.61%;
  • The next year, electricity went up by 18.65%; and
  • In 2024/25 the increase was 12.74%

