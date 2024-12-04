South Africa

Suspect in court after devastating fire on Paarl Mountain

04 December 2024 - 13:06 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
One of the helicopters dispatched to help contain the blaze.
One of the helicopters dispatched to help contain the blaze.
Image: Drakenstein municipality

A 42-year-old male appeared in the Paarl magistrate's court on Tuesday in connection with a devastating wildfire on Paarl Mountain that took firefighting crews from five municipalities to extinguish.  

The suspect was arrested by Drakenstein municipality’s law enforcement division and police on Sunday. He faces charges related to the Veld and Forestry Fire Act after about 123ha of vegetation was burnt.

The fire raged from about midday on Saturday until it was brought under control in the early hours on Sunday. Drakenstein municipality’s fire and rescue services were assisted by the Cape Winelands district municipality, Swartland municipality, Stellenbosch municipality and City of Cape Town, as well as aerial support.

While firefighters fought to contain the blaze, authorities received crucial information about the alleged cause.

“Our law enforcement division immediately informed police, who followed up on the leads and arrested the suspect on Sunday afternoon. Drakenstein municipality is giving our full support to the police in the investigation,” said Dereck Peceur, head of fire and rescue operations and training at the municipality. 

“When our fire and rescue services arrived at the scene and saw the extent of the fire, we informed the Cape Winelands district municipality, which immediately sent a ground crew and aerial support to assist our teams.

The case was postponed to December 10. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Paarl mountain fire contained

A fire that broke out on a mountain in Paarl in the Western Cape and burnt about 123 hectares was contained on Monday after it burnt for two days.
News
2 days ago

Firefighters deliver healthy baby boy in Cape Town

Two firefighters assumed the role of midwives at the weekend when they delivered a healthy baby boy at the Mfuleni fire station in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Two toddlers die in house fire after mom leaves them to go to spaza shop

Limpopo police are investigating an inquest after two toddlers were found burned beyond recognition when their house caught fire at the weekend while ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...
High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up