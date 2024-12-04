'Things haven't been easy': Ditebogo's father speaks of his son's death

The father of five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane Junior, who was shot dead in May this year during a hijacking outside his home in Soshanguve, said things have not been easy.

The man whose world crumbled after the death of his son, finally spoke out on Wednesday morning at the Pretoria north magistrate's court as his son's alleged killers appeared in court.

“Things haven't been easy, so I would be lying if I say things are better. I would be lying if I say we are OK, we are not OK,” he said.

Phalane said his wife was also still struggling.

“It's been tough for her. I recently went back to work and it's a matter of having to leave them alone. With the absence of boy-boy, it's very difficult because his brother misses him.

“Oftentimes he plays with the phone watching his videos, checking on his brother. We had an incident where he would wake up at night just sitting and he would ask where he is,” Phalane said.

He said they were getting professional help.

For his birthday on September 6 2024, the family took balloons to go celebrate with him at the graveyard.

“We had set up the whole tombstone, we decorated, we were with the whole family. We sang and spoke to him with the hope that maybe he will visit us and tell us he appreciates or he was with us.

“Fridays are always the hardest because every Friday morning, it was our days of video calls, so if I am not the one taking them to day care mommy would be taking them to day care, they would video call so when it gets to Friday he would ask, 'daddy when are you coming home?’. He used to know that when it came to Friday, daddy needs to be home,” he said.

Meanwhile, the case of Elia Maeko, Ali Sithole and Nido Gumbe, who are accused of Ditebogo's murder, was postponed until February next year for further investigation. The trio is facing charges of murder and robbery.

Gumbe has a pending case at Atteridgeville magistrate’s court for possession of a prohibited unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

TimesLIVE