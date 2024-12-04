Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.
The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.
According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.
TimesLIVE
Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday.
The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.
The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.
According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.
Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police arrest four men, seize firearms related to Mfuleni murders
Border Management to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at border posts during festive season
Five men killed in Cape Town informal settlement
Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos