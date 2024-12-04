South Africa

Two Mozambican suspects arrested for 'murder of woman in farm attack'

04 December 2024 - 11:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The two suspects face charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. Stock photo.
The two suspects face charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Two Mozambican nationals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 41-year-old woman in a farm attack in Mpumalanga on Monday. 

The woman was strangled and her body was discovered in nearby bushes.

The suspects, aged 34 and 47, are facing charges of murder, house robbery, attempted rape and related offences. They are expected to appear at the Mashishing magistrate's court soon.

According to police, the woman has been identified by her family as Vinolia Sedibe.

Police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said the arrests emanate from an incident in which two suspects stormed into a farmhouse, held two females hostage and staged a house robbery.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police arrest four men, seize firearms related to Mfuleni murders

Four suspects were arrested on Tuesday after a shooting incident in a shack in Mfuleni, Cape Town, that claimed the lives of five male victims at the ...
News
1 day ago

Border Management to deploy additional personnel, extend hours at border posts during festive season

Border Management Authority commissioner Michael Masiapato on Monday unveiled the festive season plan covering border activities during December and ...
News
2 days ago

Five men killed in Cape Town informal settlement

Five men were shot dead in Madikizela informal settlement in Mfuleni, Cape Town, on Sunday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Off-duty police officer gunned down in front of his home

A 58-year-old police officer was gunned at about 8.30pm on Saturday in front of his residence at KwaMabefu location outside Qonce.
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...
High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up