South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

04 December 2024 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The high court in Pretoria continues to hear evidence from lead investigator Bongani Gininda on Wednesday.

He earlier told the court during cross-examination investigators are yet to determine the motive for the assassination of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Macua wants Mchunu held in contempt as zama zamas ask for ‘body bags’ South Africa

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 04 December 2024
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial 04 December 2024