South Africa

WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate's court

04 December 2024 - 11:09 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The case against the son of musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, Longwe, resumes on Wednesday after being postponed to afford the investigating officer time to verify personal details.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Longwe Twala does more time behind bars after arrest for contempt of court

Longwe Twala will appear in court again on December 4.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Longwe Twala to appear in court again after rearrest in Soweto

Producer ‘Chicco’ Twala's son Longwe is expected to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday for contempt of court.
News
1 week ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
1 month ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Mashatile's wife to return 'precious stone' to alleged Ponzi mastermind Politics
  3. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  4. These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November news
  5. Man killed when he tried to protect his girlfriend from a hijacker South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I was never a bad boy,’ - former Ajax Cape Town teen sensation Mkhanyiseli ...
High Schools Need an Urgent Shake-up