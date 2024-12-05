Five men arrested for 'intimidation, extortion' on KZN construction site

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested five men for alleged intimidation and extortion at a construction site in Umzinto on the south coast on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police were patrolling the area when they received reports of intimidation and extortion at a skills centre which was being renovated.
“When police arrived at the scene, five men were found to be intimidating workers and demanding that the work should stop. The suspects were arrested and charged with intimidation and extortion,” he said.
The suspects first went to the construction site on two occasions in November and allegedly threatened the workers, telling them that no work should be done until a meeting was held between the suspects and those responsible for the renovations at the skills centre.
On Wednesday the suspects returned and police responded.
The five suspects, aged between 30 and 52, will appear in the Vulamehlo magistrate’s court in Dududu on Friday.
