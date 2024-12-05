South Africa

Fochville Lotto Plus winner of R14m plans to get matric and pursue studies

'This win means everything to me and my family,' says mother or two

05 December 2024 - 12:37
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The winning ticket was purchased at a Post Office in Fochville, Gauteng, where the woman manually selected her own lucky numbers for a wager of just R30.00. Stock photo.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Post Office in Fochville, Gauteng, where the woman manually selected her own lucky numbers for a wager of just R30.00. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

The PowerBall Plus jackpot winner from Fochville in Gauteng who bagged more than R14m in the Tuesday draw plans to complete matric and pursue her studies — “something I couldn’t do after my mother’s passing”, she says.

The festive season started with a bang for the wife and mother of two, who always dreamt of becoming a millionaire and believed her lucky day would come.

“This win means everything to me and my family,” she said.

Her winning ticket was purchased at a Post Office in Fochville where she manually selected her lucky numbers for a wager of just R30.

“One thing I can now do that I couldn’t do before is help my husband, who is a keen farmer, to buy cows and land. We have always wanted to own our home and now that dream is within reach.”

‘I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children’: father of five bags R19m Lotto jackpot

A father of five, who bagged more than R19m in last Wednesday's Lotto jackpot draw, will use his winnings to buy his first car, build a home for his ...
News
6 days ago

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate another success story. This win is a testament to the life-changing opportunities the national lottery brings players South Africa. We wish our winner all the best on this exciting new journey,” she said.

With tickets valid for 365 days from the draw date, players have been encouraged to keep their tickets safe and claim their prizes promptly.

“Write your name and ID number on the back of your ticket for added security.

“As the festive celebrations begin, who will be next to experience a life-changing win? Your dreams could be just one ticket away,” added Mabuza.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Search is on for R10.9m lotto jackpot winner

Ithuba is searching for Pietermaritzburg lotto winner who bagged R10.9m Lotto Plus 2 jackpot.
News
1 week ago

SIU confident Ramaphosa will win case against ‘Rolls-Royce’ Lotto boss Alfred Nevhutanda

The Special Investigating Unit is confident President Cyril Ramaphosa will win a case against former National Lotteries Commission chair Alfred ...
News
1 week ago

Man plans to invest in son’s education after bagging R3.5m Sportstake 8 Jackpot

The excited Johannesburg resident, who placed a R288 wager on the National Lottery website, visited Ithuba’s offices to claim his prize last Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets

Among the significant unclaimed prizes is a powerball plus jackpot of more than R3.4m purchased in Louis Trichardt on January 19, set to expire on ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa
  3. Hawks bust alleged SIM swap fraudsters who 'skimmed' millions from Standard ... South Africa
  4. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  5. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​
South Korea ruling party opposes Yoon impeachment | REUTERS