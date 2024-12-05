South Africa

IN PICS | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance amid corruption trial delay

05 December 2024 - 16:42 By THAPELO MOREBUDI
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requested bail condition changes to travel to Botswana.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula requested bail condition changes to travel to Botswana.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court for her money laundering and corruption case on Thursday.

She is seeking to have her bail conditions relaxed to apply for a passport to travel to Botswana.

The case, postponed in October for docket disclosure, faced further delays after her legal team submitted extensive documents, including a 133-page argument referencing numerous cases and legal publications.

The state requested more time to review the submissions, leading to a mutual agreement to postpone the matter to January 20.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Mapisa-Nqakula to request bail relaxation to travel to Botswana

Corruption-accused former National Assembly speaker tells Pretoria high court she intends to apply for new passport
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed to January 20

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is back in court facing corruption and money laundering charges.
News
8 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Is it too much to ask that leaders serve with honesty and diligence?

When those who hold important positions in society are held to account for their greed and corruption through the legal system, it becomes a sign of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears

The case of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial on October 16.
News
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Hawks bust alleged SIM swap fraudsters who 'skimmed' millions from Standard ... South Africa
  3. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa
  4. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  5. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT |
The 33 Club | Introducing Valtteri Bottas​