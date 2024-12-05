Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appeared in the Pretoria high court for her money laundering and corruption case on Thursday.
She is seeking to have her bail conditions relaxed to apply for a passport to travel to Botswana.
The case, postponed in October for docket disclosure, faced further delays after her legal team submitted extensive documents, including a 133-page argument referencing numerous cases and legal publications.
The state requested more time to review the submissions, leading to a mutual agreement to postpone the matter to January 20.
IN PICS | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance amid corruption trial delay
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
