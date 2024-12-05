South Africa

Lengthy jail term for bogus lawyer who swindled unsuspecting homebuyers

He defrauded his victims by claiming to be an attorney and selling them homes

05 December 2024 - 20:58
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
During 2011 to 2017, David Mzobe defrauded his victims by claiming to be an attorney and selling them properties. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Thursday sentenced bogus lawyer David Mzobe to 54 years' imprisonment for 17 counts of fraud and theft worth more than R1.3m.

“Some of the sentences were ordered to run concurrently, resulting in an effective imprisonment term of 16 years,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

She said Mzobe, 60, was involved in a business called Legal Pen and Documents which started operating in November 2009 in Zola North, Soweto, to assist clients with legal and related issues.   

During 2011 to 2017, Mzobe defrauded his victims by claiming to be an attorney and selling them properties.

“He promised to assist them in purchasing, registering and transferring such properties to the deeds office in their respective names.” 

Mjonondwane said Mzobe caused the complainants to pay him cash or deposit the amounts into his bank account and that of his wife.

In some instances Mzobe caused the complainants to pay “transfer costs”. The money paid by the complainants was to be kept in his trust fund until the purchase price and transfer fees became due and payable.

“Mzobe was supposed to pay the said money over to the sellers and or other relevant parties when it was due. The properties were never transferred into the complainants’ names, nor did he use the money to purchase or transfer the said properties, but instead misappropriated it for his benefit.” 

Mjonondwane said prosecutor Zanele Chauke argued that the offences committed by the accused not only robbed the victims of their hard-earned money but deprived them of becoming homeowners and providing shelters for their loved ones.

“We applaud investigating officers Sgt Brenda Hamese and Const Mphekwane, as well as Ms Chauke, for securing this successful prosecution,” Mjonondwane said. 

