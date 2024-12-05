Protesters block traffic on N3 North near Alexandra

A protest by Alexandra residents affected traffic on the N3 North and South near Vincent Tshabalala Road (formerly London Road) on Thursday afternoon.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said rocks and burning tyres were placed on the stretch of the Vincent Tshabalala Road near Alex Mall leading to the N3 North.

Motorists were unable to use the road, which led to the slowing down of traffic on the N3 in both directions.

There were also reports of residents placing tyres and rocks on the N3 North towards Marlboro Drive, and three left lanes were closed for some time. Police arrived and removed the rubble.