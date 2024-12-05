Protesters block traffic on N3 North near Alexandra
Rocks and burning tyres were placed on Vincent Tshabalala Road near Alex Mall
A protest by Alexandra residents affected traffic on the N3 North and South near Vincent Tshabalala Road (formerly London Road) on Thursday afternoon.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said rocks and burning tyres were placed on the stretch of the Vincent Tshabalala Road near Alex Mall leading to the N3 North.
Motorists were unable to use the road, which led to the slowing down of traffic on the N3 in both directions.
There were also reports of residents placing tyres and rocks on the N3 North towards Marlboro Drive, and three left lanes were closed for some time. Police arrived and removed the rubble.
Protest Action on the N3 Northbound at London Rd.— SCP SECURITY (@SCP_SECURITY) December 5, 2024
Scene is clearing, Authorities on scene dealing with the matter accordingly.🟡 https://t.co/Yt5aIKXare pic.twitter.com/crRXJ1R40H
“Residents are protesting about electricity issues and want to speak to City Power. Law enforcement officials are monitoring the situation,” Fihla said.
TimesLIVE