Cape Town is gearing up for what is expected to be a bumper tourist season kicking off with a weekend of rugby, dancing and music.
Cape Town International Airport is handling a record-breaking 226 weekly international flights while the city's cruise terminal is expected to host 88 ship visits during the 2024/2025 cruise season.
“Our efforts prioritise air route expansion, airline partnerships and cruise tourism to attract domestic and international travellers. These impressive numbers confirm the success of our collaborative approach,” said economic growth MMC James Vos.
The Cape Town SVNS plans to make history by trying to break the world record for the largest ever amapiano dance-off at a rugby match on Sunday. Led by the two-time world hip-hop champions, Cape Town’s own Street Stylers, fans are invited to dress up and be part of the “Amapiano #NoDNA JustRSA” dance.
“It’s going to be a fun-filled weekend of rugby, dancing and music and I am looking forward to a spectacular show. I encourage ticket holders to plan their days and routes to the stadium. Residents and commuters who usually use roads in the area are also advised to take note of closures,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.
Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy was upbeat about the festive season and said the Cape Town Visitor Guide was a key resource for travellers.
Record-breaking international flights as bumper tourism season kicks off in Cape Town
Image: 123RF/handmadepictures
Independent analysis of water samples indicated 100% of the 120 samples taken over the past month showed water quality within recreational use guidelines at the 30 most popular beaches in the city. Residents and visitors can monitor the water quality via weekly test results posted on the city's website summer dashboard.
Several measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors and residents, including:
a festive tourism safety operation in which more than 5,000 personnel are deployed across the metro, including 680 lifeguards at beaches and pools;
a youth holiday programme offering engaging activities at various venues for youngsters of all ages; and
a seasonal cleaning programme in which additional resources are deployed to keep the city’s streets, beaches and public spaces clean.
Tourism added a record-breaking R27.3bn to the city’s gross value add and supported 91,378 jobs in 2023, according to the city.
“Cape Town is not just a destination; it’s an experience. Every visitor contributes to the growth of our local economy, supports jobs and helps us showcase the magic of our incredible city to the world,” added Vos.
