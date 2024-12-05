SA Maritime Safety Authority COO slams 'ridiculous' suspensions

The suspended COO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) says he has yet to see any evidence of wrongdoing against him as he faces another lengthy layoff.

Sobantu Tilayi was relieved of his duties last week on a “precautionary basis” just over a year after he was reinstated from a previous suspension, which lasted two-and-a-half years on full pay.

On Wednesday he said the disciplinary roller-coaster was “completely ridiculous” as he now faces another indefinite suspension pending yet another investigation. Some of the allegations against him date back more than a decade and relate to alleged fruitless expenditure under his watch, the Sunday Times has established.

“I have not been presented with any specific evidence that I need to respond to,” Tilayi told TimesLIVE.

Samsa acting CEO Mbalenhle Golding said in a notice to staff last week that Tilayi’s suspension was a procedural measure “to ensure the integrity and transparency of the investigation process. It did not constitute a judgment on any alleged conduct.”

“Samsa remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance, accountability, and fairness in all our processes. We understand that this may raise questions among staff. We encourage you to reach out to the human capital team should you need further clarification or support,” Golding said.

Tilayi was previously removed from the Samsa board in April 2021 with two other senior officials. While the other officials have since departed, Tilayi was reinstated in October last year after the Samsa board cleared him of previous allegations of wrongdoing which related to South Africa's lucrative offshore bunkering sector.

“The (Samsa) board, having applied its collective mind to the various investigations and reports, unanimously agreed with recommendations of a senior counsel and, in line with these, we are pleased to announce the reinstatement of Mr S Tilayi at Samsa as COO after a difficult period of absence,” the board said at the time.

Industry stakeholders believe Tilayi is at the centre of a broader tug-of-war over maritime business opportunities that fall within the scope of the department of transport.

TimesLIVE