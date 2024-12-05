South Africa

WATCH | JMPD officers suspended after viral 'partying' video

05 December 2024 - 16:31
Video of individuals dancing around a JMPD quantum goes viral.
Image: Screenshot

Johannesburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku has raised concern about a viral video circulating on social media, allegedly showing misconduct by Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officers.

The video shows individuals sitting in and around a marked JMPD Toyota Quantum, drinking alcohol, singing and dancing to music playing from the car.

“Suspension notices have already been issued to the officers implicated in the footage and the JMPD internal affairs unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency,” Tshwaku said.

“This incident raises serious concerns about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust, which this administration will not tolerate. The behaviour displayed in this footage is not only unacceptable but also a betrayal of the values we uphold.

“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies. We will ensure justice is served and take steps to prevent future incidents.”

He reiterated the department's commitment uphold ethical governance.

“The department of public safety is determined to rebuild public confidence through decisive leadership and unwavering adherence to ethical standards. There is no room for misconduct in the JMPD and those who tarnish the badge will be held accountable.”

TimesLIVE

