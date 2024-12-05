South Africa

WATCH | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula matter postponed to January 20

05 December 2024 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was back in court on Thursday facing 12 counts of corruption and one of money laundering. The matter has been postponed until January 20 2025.

READ MORE:

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula asked for R4.5m and a wig, court hears

The case of former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been transferred to the Pretoria high court for trial on October 16.
4 months ago

Ex-minister’s staff left in jobless limbo

Former bodyguard of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula goes to labour court as two government departments wash their hands of responsibility.
5 months ago

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to study docket contents

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has received full disclosure of the charges against her.
6 months ago

Mapisa-Nqakula’s request for legal assistance lands SANDF official in hot water

The senior military general accused of flouting protocol in handling an application by disgraced former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for ...
7 months ago
