South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

05 December 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The court is hearing further evidence from lead investigator Bongani Gininda. He earlier told the court during cross-examination that investigators are yet to determine the motive for the murder.

MORE:

'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as he remains behind bars

Longwe Twala, son of popular musician and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, will remain in custody until he appears again on December 9 for his bail ...
News
23 hours ago

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
3 weeks ago

‘Those people were there for Kelly’ — Zandie Gumede shares her theory on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

"When these people came into the house they were not there to kill Senzo."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
