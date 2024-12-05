The trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues at the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.
The court is hearing further evidence from lead investigator Bongani Gininda. He earlier told the court during cross-examination that investigators are yet to determine the motive for the murder.

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

