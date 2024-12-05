"While we cannot find joy in having any legal practitioner barred from practising, Nonxuba’s conduct warrants the punishment as found by the courts.”
The LPC has opened 11,073 new complaints against legal practitioners and has finalised 11,167 complaints from January to September this year.
The LPC said between these months more than 120 legal practitioners were either struck off or suspended from the roll.
“We appreciate the challenges we face in dealing with different cases. From January to September this year the LPC received 7,589 complaints of a serious nature, including account regularities and overcharging clients. What I always commend about the LPC team is how we put people who rely on us for justice first.
“Seeing a court judgment against one troubling legal practitioner, Mr Nonxuba, is a validation to us that our work is recognised and the impact is always immense and fulfilling to the LPC team.”
SowetanLIVE
Court disbars attorney Nonxuba for defrauding clients of millions
Image: FACEBOOK
The Western Cape high court has barred controversial attorney Zuko Nonxuba and declared him unfit to practise law.
Nonxuba was accused of misappropriating millions from his trust account intended for former clients after successfully litigating against the department of health in medical malpractice matters.
The Legal Practice Council (LPC) brought the matter to court, asking it to strike him off the roll. The LPC said it followed all due processes to ensure Nonxuba's victims finally got justice, despite him trying to “frustrate” the process with frivolous court appeals.
"He will not be allowed to practise as an attorney, and the funds he defrauded from his former clients was handed over to the Legal Practice Fidelity Fund, who are assisting the beneficiaries to be compensated, as the LPC's role is mainly investigations of the complaints and disciplinary process,” said the council's executive officer Charity Nzuza.
“The judgment reaffirmed our long-held position that where there is a case to answer, the LPC will ensure legal practitioners are held accountable. The well-publicised case also demonstrates the LPC will not hesitate to act in protecting the public against unscrupulous legal practitioners.
"While we cannot find joy in having any legal practitioner barred from practising, Nonxuba’s conduct warrants the punishment as found by the courts.”
The LPC has opened 11,073 new complaints against legal practitioners and has finalised 11,167 complaints from January to September this year.
The LPC said between these months more than 120 legal practitioners were either struck off or suspended from the roll.
“We appreciate the challenges we face in dealing with different cases. From January to September this year the LPC received 7,589 complaints of a serious nature, including account regularities and overcharging clients. What I always commend about the LPC team is how we put people who rely on us for justice first.
“Seeing a court judgment against one troubling legal practitioner, Mr Nonxuba, is a validation to us that our work is recognised and the impact is always immense and fulfilling to the LPC team.”
SowetanLIVE
READ MORE:
Court stops R39m payments to controversial lawyer Zuko Nonxuba amid fraud investigation
Prominent Road Accident Fund lawyer on R80,000 bail after arrest in hotel
Lawyer who included scandalous pics in pre-maintenance application earns wrath of judge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos