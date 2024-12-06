South Africa

Diaan Lawrenson appointed Afda CEO

Lawrenson is best known for her role as Paula from '7de Laan'

06 December 2024 - 17:05
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
AFDA and Stadio Holdings have announced the appointment of Diaan Lawrenson as the new AFDA CEO.
Image: AFDA/Instagram

Well-known for her portrayal of Paula van der Lecq in the popular soap opera 7de Laan, Diaan Lawrenson has been announced as the new CEO of private higher education institution Afda.

Afda announced her appointment is effective from January 1.

It said with a career in the entertainment industry that spans over 26 years and includes work in television, film, theatre and having previously served as the dean of Afda's Cape Town campus, Lawrenson was deeply connected to the institution.

In addition to her acting career, Lawrenson cofounded Jester Productions, an award-winning production company known for its diverse range of productions in theatre, corporate and industrial theatre, DVD production, film and television. 

With campuses in Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Gqeberha, Afda offers a range of undergraduate degrees, higher certificates and postgraduate qualifications, serving more than 2,000 students and over 4,500 alumni.

Lawrenson said she was thrilled to be a part of one of South Africa's premier institutions for motion picture, media and live performance education.

“I have had the privilege of serving as the dean of Afda Cape Town for the past five-and-a -half years, an experience that has provided me with invaluable insights into every facet of Afda’s operations,” she said.

“This role has not only deepened my understanding of the institution's diverse functions but has also equipped me with the knowledge and skills to contribute meaningfully at a strategic level. As I step into the role of CEO, I am eager to continue expanding my expertise in these areas while applying the lessons learnt to guide Afda's future.”

Outgoing Afda CEO Teresa Passchier expressed confidence in Lawrenson’s ability to lead the institution going forward.

“Her work across all genres has given her a profound understanding of the industry's disciplines and workflows. Now, as the newly appointed CEO of Afda, she brings unique insights into what students need to thrive creatively and what Afda must deliver to prepare them for the future,” said Passchier.

Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio Holdings which owns Afda, said he was excited to see what Lawrenson would do with the strong foundation of creative excellence laid by those who had come before her.

“We believe that Diaan can take her energy and passion for the industry, and specifically Afda, to lead Afda into a new era. As dean of the Cape Town campus, she revitalised the campus and oversaw tremendous growth. We look forward to working with Diaan and supporting her and all our Afda colleagues through this transition,” he said.

Afda's alumni include renowned actress and TV presenter Amanda du-Pont, actor and producer Thapelo Mokoena, pop star Shekinah and rapper Khuli Chana. 

