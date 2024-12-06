South Africa

Eight suspected robbers killed in police shoot-out, bringing total number of dead to 10 in two days

06 December 2024 - 08:50 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eight suspected robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police near Richards Bay on Thursday. Three firearms, two replica guns and house breaking implements were found
Eight suspected robbers were killed in a shoot-out with police near Richards Bay on Thursday. Three firearms, two replica guns and house breaking implements were found
Image: SAPS KZN

Eight men who were believed to be on their way to Esikhawini, where they had planned rob a shop, died during a police shoot-out in Richards Bay on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said a tip-off lead police to the suspects, who were spotted driving on the John Ross highway shortly before midnight.

He said the driver ignored instructions to stop and sped away.

"A high speed vehicle chase ensued and the suspects started firing shots towards the police. Police returned fire. During the shoot-out eight suspects were fatally wounded.

"The suspects, who were also linked to a recent cash in transit robbery in the Mzingazi area, were found in possession of three firearms, two replica guns and house breaking implements."

Police are investigating if the guns are linked to other crimes.

Netshiunda said the shoot-out brings the total number of suspects who died during shootouts this week to 10.

On Wednesday one suspect died at F Section in Umlazi.

"Police were searching for suspects wanted for murder and cash in transit robbery cases when they received information about the suspects’ whereabouts. When police arrived at a residence at F Section, two suspects opened fire. During the resultant shootout, one suspect died and the other fled. ."

Another suspect died during an altercation with police and two were arrested at F Section in KwaMashu on Thursday.

Police had responded to reports of a vehicle hijacked in Phoenix. The hijacked vehicle was spotted at KwaMashu with three occupants. When the spotted police officers, one suspect got out of the vehicle and shot at police officers.

" After the shootout, the suspect was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The arrested suspects are expected in court soon."

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cops seize perlemoen worth R86,000, arrest man after high-speed chase

Perlemoen worth R86,000 was confiscated and a suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by Gqeberha flying squad members and Humewood police on ...
News
3 hours ago

Three men lose damages claim for unlawful arrest as police prove they had suspicion to detain them

The men challenged a 2013 arrest that linked them to a vehicle found in their possession that was stolen five hours prior
News
2 days ago

LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has vowed to make an example of disgruntled taxi operators blocking roads and ...
News
2 days ago

Five suspected ATM robbers killed, one arrested in Emalahleni

Five suspected ATM bombers were fatally shot and one arrested in a shoot-out with the tactical management operational section and special task ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Hawks bust alleged SIM swap fraudsters who 'skimmed' millions from Standard ... South Africa
  3. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa
  4. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  5. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
New York museum unveils an almost complete Stegosaurus | REUTERS