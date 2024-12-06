South Africa

Fatal multiple vehicle accident claims lives of truck and bus drivers

Pietermaritzburg paramedics find buses, trucks and cars collided, causing a fire

06 December 2024 - 07:07
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A fully loaded bus and a truck collided, leading to the death of both drivers after the collision caused a fire.
A fully loaded bus and a truck collided, leading to the death of both drivers after the collision caused a fire.
Image: ALS Paramedics

A bus driver and a truck driver were killed in an accident that involved multiple vehicles in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

Emergency services arrived at the N3 northbound near the Market Road off-ramp at about 10pm to find trucks, buses and cars had collided.

Two trucks and a fully loaded bus had been involved in a rear-end collision on the highway which led to the vehicles catching fire, said ALS Paramedics.

“It is believed the bus driver and truck driver passed away due to the severity of their injuries,” it said.

According to Midlands emergency services, the bus driver was entrapped in the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. The truck driver was also declared dead at the scene.

The Pietermaritzburg fire department extinguished the fire while paramedics attended to injured people.

ALS Paramedics said: “About 20 patients were treated at the scene for injuries before they were transported to Pietermaritzburg hospitals.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the crash are unknown. Authorities were in attendance and will be investigating further.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Driver behaviour the focus of 2024 road safety campaign

Road crashes cost the economy more than R205bn in 2023, or 2.74% of GDP, transport minister Barbara Creecy said at the launch of the 2024 festive ...
Motoring
2 days ago

One dead in KZN trucks crash

One person died during a two truck collision on the N3 north bound near the Tweedie offramp in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Monday.
News
1 week ago

Seven high school pupils among dead in KZN horror crash

Provincial transport MEC Siboniso Duma said it was “painful” to attend the crash site and witness the loss of young people, particularly during ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Hawks bust alleged SIM swap fraudsters who 'skimmed' millions from Standard ... South Africa
  3. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa
  4. Bank clients defrauded in minutes online South Africa
  5. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
New York museum unveils an almost complete Stegosaurus | REUTERS