South Africa

Four family members gunned down in Eastern Cape

06 December 2024 - 06:44 By Lulamile Feni
Four family members have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.
Image: 123RF/prathaan

Four family members, including a traditional leader, have been shot dead in the Eastern Cape.

The amaXhosa kingdom is reeling in shock after the shooting at Mente village in Willowvale on Wednesday night.

amaXhosa King Ahlengene Sigcawu's spokesperson Nkosi Ndabele Mtoto  and Ebhotwe traditional leader Nkosi Zanenkululo Salakuphathwa confirmed the mass shooting, which has sparked outrage and fear.

“This is shocking,” Salakuphathwa said.

“This is sad and scary. We urge police to act swiftly and arrest the gunmen before they strike again.”

The incident occurred five days after a march against gun violence in Willowvale.

“So many people have been shot dead in Willowvale and this is spreading from the CBD to rural areas,” Salakuphathwa said.

Ebhotwe traditional leader Nkosi Zanenkululo Salakuphathwa

Mtoto described the incident as “worrying and terrifying”.

“Why do they disregard human life?” he said.

“The killing of traditional leaders makes us vulnerable and easy targets.

“We will not execute our duties in fear of being killed for doing our jobs. This is strongly condemned.”

Mtoto urged provincial and national police to deploy all available resources to track down the killers.

“As long as they are out there, we will not feel safe,” he said.

“The government must ensure our safety.”

