The government has condemned the “illegal and indiscriminate” harvesting of west coast rock lobster after a vessel was caught offshore with more than 2,600 tails.
The vessel was apprehended on Tuesday in the Overberg region during a joint enforcement operation by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment in co-operation with SAPS, Overberg law enforcement, CapeNature and SANParks.
It was carrying 2,679 west coast rock lobster tails, including 125 tails from egg-bearing females. Authorities suspect additional suspects and vessels are involved.
West coast rock lobster, also known as Jasus lalandii, has suffered from historical overfishing, decrease in growth and environmental changes.
“The illegal and indiscriminate harvesting of the west coast rock lobster resource is threatening the sustainability of the resource and the communities who depend on it,” said forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George.
Minister Dion George slams 'illegal and indiscriminate' harvesting of west coast rock lobster
Image: 123RF/Vladj55
The government has condemned the “illegal and indiscriminate” harvesting of west coast rock lobster after a vessel was caught offshore with more than 2,600 tails.
The vessel was apprehended on Tuesday in the Overberg region during a joint enforcement operation by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment in co-operation with SAPS, Overberg law enforcement, CapeNature and SANParks.
It was carrying 2,679 west coast rock lobster tails, including 125 tails from egg-bearing females. Authorities suspect additional suspects and vessels are involved.
West coast rock lobster, also known as Jasus lalandii, has suffered from historical overfishing, decrease in growth and environmental changes.
“The illegal and indiscriminate harvesting of the west coast rock lobster resource is threatening the sustainability of the resource and the communities who depend on it,” said forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George.
Cops seize perlemoen worth R86,000, arrest man after high-speed chase
“The west coast rock lobster is a resource now considered severely overexploited, with resource estimates of adult males above 75mm carapace length at less than 1.5% of its 1,910 pristine biomass.”
In an incident on November 13, a suspect was arrested in the Overberg with 1,147 rock lobster tails, of which 819 were from egg-bearing females.
Authorities appealed to the public to report suspicious activities related to illegal harvesting of marine resources.
West coast rock lobster should not be purchased unless its source can be verified and is accompanied by a valid invoice. It is illegal to possess or transport west coast rock lobster without a valid permit.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CapeNature and NPA crack down on poachers illegally harvesting succulent plants
Researchers document huge drop in African elephants in half a century
Kruger Park's K9 unit devastated as tracker dog is killed by crocodile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos