South Africa

Minister Dion George slams 'illegal and indiscriminate' harvesting of west coast rock lobster

06 December 2024 - 09:41 By TIMESLIVE
Lobsters contribute to a sustainable marine ecosystem. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Vladj55

The government has condemned the “illegal and indiscriminate” harvesting of west coast rock lobster after a vessel was caught offshore with more than 2,600 tails.

The vessel was apprehended on Tuesday in the Overberg region during a joint enforcement operation by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment in co-operation with SAPS, Overberg law enforcement, CapeNature and SANParks.

It was carrying 2,679 west coast rock lobster tails, including 125 tails from egg-bearing females. Authorities suspect additional suspects and vessels are involved.

West coast rock lobster, also known as Jasus lalandii, has suffered from historical overfishing, decrease in growth and environmental changes.

“The illegal and indiscriminate harvesting of the west coast rock lobster resource is threatening the sustainability of the resource and the communities who depend on it,” said forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dion George.

“The west coast rock lobster is a resource now considered severely overexploited, with resource estimates of adult males above 75mm carapace length at less than 1.5% of its 1,910 pristine biomass.”

In an incident on November 13, a suspect was arrested in the Overberg with 1,147 rock lobster tails, of which 819 were from egg-bearing females.

Authorities appealed to the public to report suspicious activities related to illegal harvesting of marine resources.

West coast rock lobster should not be purchased unless its source can be verified and is accompanied by a valid invoice. It is illegal to possess or transport west coast rock lobster without a valid permit.

TimesLIVE 

