A total of 51,788 spaza shops have been registered so far, with 800 shops closed down due to noncompliance, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said on Wednesday.
Addressing the media, he said 93% of spaza shops that have been closed down are foreign-owned.
The December 13 deadline for spaza shop registrations is fast approaching. Mbalula said spaza shops that are not compliant will face consequences.
“The spaza shops that are not compliant as per the president’s grace period should cease operating or face the law. We cannot watch while our children die and the local economy suffers as a result of lawlessness,” Mbalula said.
He said the time had come to enforce compliance more rigorously.
“We must not falter in ensuring that the laws of the country are fully implemented. This includes ensuring that no illegal immigrants are allowed to operate tuck shops. Those who are legally in the country, they must prove investment in the business of over R5m as required by law.”
Mbalula emphasised the government's commitment to reclaiming the township economy through spaza shops.
“We call on the government to employ additional inspectors to monitor the sector and ensure that it serves its intended purpose: empowering South Africans and restoring economic dignity to our communities.”
Mbalula assured immigrants residing in South Africa they were welcome, but warned that action would be taken against those who exploited South Africa's laws.
“South Africa is not a playground for lawlessness. Anyone who undermines our legal system or compromises the safety and economic opportunities of South Africans will face the full might of the law.
“This includes immigrants who engage in criminal activities and South Africans who enable this criminality by illegally registering businesses or aiding criminal behaviour, zama zamas, drug peddlers and drug laboratories and illegal immigrants.”
TimesLIVE
Over 51,000 spaza shops registered, 800 closed down as registration deadline looms
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
