He said KNP will also continue to implement its integrity management plan which includes polygraph testing and supporting investigations.
“The SANParks environmental crime investigation unit will work with other law enforcement agencies to improve crime intelligence in the surrounding areas. They will be working hard with local communities to create a culture where no bad deed goes unnoticed and criminals are brought to book,” he said.
Phaahla said the ongoing collaboration with the Mozambican authorities continues to yield positive results with some crime kingpins behind bars.
Further, he said regular meetings, operation planning and sharing of intelligence has resulted in successful arrests of poachers.
Phaahla said collaborations with the private sector, police, provincial government departments, municipalities and private security companies alongside routes leading to the KNP are in place and will continue. He said these have yielded positive results.
“Visitors are advised to be security conscious when checking in at the gates and ensure their cars are locked while checking surrounding areas for signs of any suspicious behaviour.”
TimesLIVE
SANParks boosts security at Kruger National Park for festive season
There has been an increase in snaring inside the park, resulting in slow and painful killing of animals
Image: Supplied
South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced it will step up security at all Kruger National Park (KNP) entry gates as part of its festive season crime prevention drive.
SANParks confirmed increased surveillance measures will include spot checks of vehicles within the park to root out possibilities of contraband and verify occupant identity and booking receipts.
Other technologies in use include vehicle number plate recognition, remote vehicle monitoring and radar surveillance.
SANParks spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the security measures will also respond to the recent increase in poaching, specially snaring and poisoning which is indiscriminate and has a huge impact.
“There has been an increase in snaring inside the park, which is the most heinous crime resulting in slow and painful killing of animals. SANParks honorary rangers have assisted rangers with snare removal campaigns, removing up to 1,000 snares from the KNP boundary in the past quarter,” he said.
Phaahla said there will be increased ranger and security services patrols and the use of dedicated dog units supported by free-running tracking hounds.
'There was so much blood': tourists speak of violent hiking trail robbery that almost cost an eye
He said KNP will also continue to implement its integrity management plan which includes polygraph testing and supporting investigations.
“The SANParks environmental crime investigation unit will work with other law enforcement agencies to improve crime intelligence in the surrounding areas. They will be working hard with local communities to create a culture where no bad deed goes unnoticed and criminals are brought to book,” he said.
Phaahla said the ongoing collaboration with the Mozambican authorities continues to yield positive results with some crime kingpins behind bars.
Further, he said regular meetings, operation planning and sharing of intelligence has resulted in successful arrests of poachers.
Phaahla said collaborations with the private sector, police, provincial government departments, municipalities and private security companies alongside routes leading to the KNP are in place and will continue. He said these have yielded positive results.
“Visitors are advised to be security conscious when checking in at the gates and ensure their cars are locked while checking surrounding areas for signs of any suspicious behaviour.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Minister Dion George slams 'illegal and indiscriminate' harvesting of west coast rock lobster
A new-look Ngala, just in time for summer
German tourist 'stabbed in the face’ on Table Mountain National Park trail
Table Mountain National Park hiking trail fire contained
'It is unacceptable and must end,' says environment minister Dion George on lion bone trade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos