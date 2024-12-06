South Africa

Umlazi woman who plotted deaths of relatives for insurance payouts found guilty of murder

06 December 2024 - 16:16 By TIMESLIVE
Nonhlanhla Mbele,41, and her co-accused Cyril Msipha were found guilty of three counts of murder in the Durban high court on Friday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A KwaZulu-Natal woman who plotted the deaths of two relatives and a family friend to benefit from insurance payouts was convicted of murder in the Durban high court on Friday.

Judge Kevin Gounden found Nonhlanhla Mbele, 41, and hitman Cyril Msipha were responsible for the deaths of her sister Susan Xolo, brother-in-law Thamsanqa Mthembu and family friend Thulani Cele.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her helper Nonkuleko Hadebe, family friends Nosipho Mdlalose and Sthembile Hadebe — and also convicted of fraud.

Gounden said witness Wiseman Mbatha — a hitman who is in prison for an unrelated robbery charge — who reported the pair to police, had saved three people's lives.

“These crimes have left the family members of the deceased devastated,” said Gounden.

He said the state had proved the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Gounden said witness Nzuzo Xolo, Mbele's son, provided clear insight into her modus operandi.

Mbele was arrested with Xolo at their Umlazi home in September 2020 and he was later released from custody.

He told the court his mother made him open a Capitec Bank account while he was a student and transferred money into his account to pay for insurance premiums.

According to the indictment, Mbele obtained funeral cover plans for R50,000 for various family members and friends through Capitec Bank between June and September 2019. She persuaded Xolo to do the same so he too could be a beneficiary.

According to the policy, Capitec undertook to pay double the cover in the event of an accident or unnatural death

Mbele was questioned by prosecutor Nadira Moosa about her withdrawals and spending sprees at home décor and hardware stores, which coincided with the deaths of Xolo, Mthembu and Cele.

She claimed Capitec Bank had incorrectly captured her and her son as beneficiaries, which Gounden rejected. She also claimed the prosecutor had colluded with the investigating officer to implicate her.

“The blame game is consistent with the approach Mbele adopted throughout the trial. Her evidence has been evasive and conflicting,” said Gounden.

He also dismissed Mbele's later claims that family members and friends had made her their beneficiaries. 

“Every family member denied that they had any knowledge of being covered,” he said.

Mbele's legal representative Masibonge Mathomane lodged an application for the court to discharge all charges against her as there was no eyewitness testimony. However, Gounden denied this, saying it was common cause the insurance policies were taken out by Mbele.

 

The case was adjourned to December 19 for sentencing.

Mbele’s sister Philile Xolo said she was satisfied with the judgment.

“In fact I am relieved because we have been coming to court all this time and it’s something which has not been easy to get used to. Also she kept saying she was going to be let free and we feared the actions she might have done had she been free,” said Xolo.

“We now want justice to take its course with the sentencing.”

She said since Mbele’s detention their lives had changed drastically.

“When my sister was arrested, we found piles of paperwork in the house. Some of the papers had lists of people who were next in line to be killed. We have had our ups and downs and we have been fearing for our lives. There is now tension in our family. This has also spilt over to the community.”

TimesLIVE

