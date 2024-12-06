Viatris employs about 250 people in South Africa. Its work to address South Africa’s health goals expands beyond access to ARV products, with a wide range of therapeutic areas ranging from cardiovascular, pain to central nervous system treatments.
In line with its efforts to advance health-care access, Viatris has also collaborated with local organisations to promote health-care services. Recent collaborations include partnering with Rhiza Babuyile to open a fixed clinic in Diepsloot and with Rhiza Ventures, which empowers nurses to own and operate clinics in their communities.
Mpathy Clinics, a network of nurse-owned and run clinics providing high-quality, affordable and accessible care, has already been established in Naledi, Soweto, and Gugulethu, Cape Town, as well as Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.
According to Viatris, the estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is about 13.9% in South Africa.
“The number of people living with HIV was estimated at about 8.45-million in 2022. For adults aged 15-49 years, an estimated 19.6% of the population is HIV positive (Stats SA, 2022),” it said.
Viatris produces first batch of locally manufactured ARVs in Ekurhuleni
Image: Supplied
Global health-care company Viatris has achieved a significant milestone by producing its first batch of locally manufactured antiretroviral (ARV) medicines at its upgraded facility in Isando, Ekurhuleni.
The company said this accomplishment highlighted its commitment to supporting South Africa's health-care infrastructure while leveraging global, regional and local supply chains to improve access to essential medicines.
Head of ARV institutional business at Viatris, Prashant Sisodia, said the company has long been a trusted partner in the fight against HIV.
“Since 2015 Viatris has collaborated with the national department of health to supply about 172-million doses of first-line ARVs. Through our investments, we are proud to empower our workforce and strengthen South Africa’s health-care infrastructure,” he said.
The Isando facility was provided a licence for the local production of ARVs by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, significantly increasing its production capacity to meet patient needs.
“Viatris has invested R100m to upgrade the Isando facility to align its new manufacturing capability with our global standards and address the government’s goal of increased local manufacture contributing to the economic reconstruction and recovery plan,” said Sisodia.
Government will provide six-month supply of ARVs to HIV patients: Mashatile
