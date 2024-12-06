South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

06 December 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The high court in Pretoria will continue to hear evidence from lead investigator Bongani Gininda on Friday in the murder trial of five men accused of killing footballer Senzo Meyiwa in 2014.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
3 weeks ago

'Why are you causing so much pain for us?' – Senzo Meyiwa's mother demands answers from Khumalos

“It's fine, God will answer for us. Our God is a living God. Our God is not bought with money or gold or silver. All that is hidden about Senzo's ...
News
1 month ago

Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have turned to the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis, seeking to be removed from solitary confinement ...
News
1 month ago

Confessions by accused in Meyiwa murder trial corroborated by other evidence: lead investigator

Lead investigator in the murder case of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa Brig Bongani Gininda has rubbished claims that confessions made by Muzikawukhulelwa ...
News
1 month ago

Constable's father provided breakthrough in Senzo's cold case

A breakthrough in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case which had turned cold came in 2019 from a police officer who pointed to a witness who could swear ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | ‘We’ll find them and make a good example’: Mkhwanazi hunts taxi owners South Africa
  2. Hawks bust alleged SIM swap fraudsters who 'skimmed' millions from Standard ... South Africa
  3. Controversy erupts over Ice Tropez’s marketing to families in South Africa South Africa
  4. Big fuel price hikes to kick in at midnight news
  5. 'I'm tired of our family name being tarnished,' says Longwe Twala's 'aunt' as ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Gravity - Official Main Trailer [2K HD]
The Poseidon Adventure (1972) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers