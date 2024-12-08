South Africa

14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border

08 December 2024 - 14:43
Koena Mashale Journalist
Lebombo border. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Border Management Authority officials at the Lebombo port of entry have rescued 14 undocumented children from Mozambique being smuggled into South Africa.

The children, aged between four and 14, were rescued after officials intercepted a minibus taxi on Friday. 

Just a day later, eight Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at the Beitbridge border as they attempted to cross into South Africa without valid travel documents.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the children were handed over to the department of social development. 

“The driver was immediately arrested and charged with aiding and abetting illegal entry in terms of the Immigration Act,” said Mogotsi. 

Image: Supplied

She said in the case of the eight Bangladeshi nationals, they were dropped near the border by a minibus taxi. 

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said the incidents highlight the critical role border guards play in safeguarding vulnerable individuals. 

“They also highlight preventing the exploitation of our borders by criminal syndicates. The Border Management Authority remains steadfast in its mission to combat illegal activities and protect the sovereignty of South Africa.

“We are now in the festive period and our deployments have been intensified to intercept and deal with criminality in the border environment,” said Masiapato.

