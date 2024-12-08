South Africa

More than 1,000 children have died of severe acute malnutrition in SA in the past two years

08 December 2024 - 16:32
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
More than 1,000 children have died of acute malnutrition in the past two years in South Africa.
More than 1,000 children have died of acute malnutrition in the past two years in South Africa.
Image: 123RF

Minister of health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that more than 1,000 children have died of severe acute malnutrition in the past two years in South Africa.

The minister was responding to a question by DA spokesperson for health Michele Clarke about the number of children who have died in public health facilities in each province since January 1 2023 to date. 

“As part of efforts to reduce deaths in young children, the Department of Health monitors the number of deaths in children under five years of age in all public health facilities.

“Aggregated data on common causes of death in children under five years of age (diarrhoea and pneumonia) as well as data on underlying causes such as severe and moderate acute malnutrition are collected routinely through the District Health Information System (DHIS),” Motsoaledi replied in a written response which TimesLIVE has seen. 

KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng were the most affected between January 1 2023 and November 8 this year, according to data extracted from the system by the department.

In 2023, a response to a DA question revealed 12,582 children had died from severe acute malnutrition and moderate acute malnutrition in the decade since 2013.

“It is clear that urgent intervention is needed and that the Department of Health must strengthen its links with community outreach programmes to reach and assist as many acutely malnourished children as possible to prevent further complications,” Clarke said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Summer initiation season claims five lives in Eastern Cape

Just a few weeks into the summer initiation season, at least five Eastern Cape initiates have died, three reportedly due to dehydration and one who ...
News
3 days ago

IN PICS | Sharing water with the dead

Pupils at school for the blind and deaf endure horrific conditions, but ‘normal school’ in the same yard has running water
News
21 hours ago

14 smuggled children rescued at Mozambique border

Border Management Authority officials at the Lebombo port of entry have rescued 14 undocumented children from Mozambique being smuggled into South ...
News
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Over 51,000 spaza shops registered, 800 closed down as registration deadline ... South Africa
  2. Syrian army command tells officers that Assad's rule has ended, officer says World
  3. Diaan Lawrenson appointed Afda CEO South Africa
  4. Pilots strike called off as SAA raises salary increase offer, conditional ... South Africa
  5. SANParks boosts security at Kruger National Park for festive season South Africa

Latest Videos

Eileen | Official Trailer | Hulu
Beatles ‘64 | Official Trailer