Ten people killed in Free State crash as festive season kicks off

The minister of transport and her deputy have instructed authorities to investigate the cause of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 10 people on Sunday morning in the Free State.
According to the spokesperson for the department of transport spokesperson Collen Msibi, minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have ordered the Road Traffic Management Corporation to investigate the cause of the accident and submit a preliminary report within 48 hours.
The accident, involving a white Scania truck tractor and a white Toyota Quantum, occurred about 20km from Koppies on the N1 highway heading towards Kroonstad.
Creecy and Hlengwa extended their condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.
They pointed out that the crash comes soon after the launch of the road safety campaign for the festive season.
Creecy and Hlengwa emphasised the importance of motorists heeding the road safety messages.
“Long distance drivers are urged to take a break after every 200km or after every two hours of driving. This is due to a proven fact that fatigue is a silent killer,” said Msibi.
