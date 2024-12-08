South Africa

Ten people killed in Free State crash as festive season kicks off

The transport minister and her deputy have ordered authorities to investigate the cause of the crash and submit a preliminary report within 48 hours.

08 December 2024 - 16:11
Ten people died in a fatal crash in the Free State.
Image: TrafficSA/X

The minister of transport and her deputy have instructed authorities to investigate the cause of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 10 people on Sunday morning in the Free State. 

According to the spokesperson for the department of transport spokesperson Collen Msibi, minister Barbara Creecy and her deputy, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, have ordered the Road Traffic Management Corporation to investigate the cause of the accident and submit a preliminary report within 48 hours. 

The accident, involving a white Scania truck tractor and a white Toyota Quantum, occurred about 20km from Koppies on the N1 highway heading towards Kroonstad. 

Creecy and Hlengwa extended their condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

They pointed out that the crash comes soon after the launch of the road safety campaign for the festive season. 

Creecy and Hlengwa emphasised the importance of motorists heeding the road safety messages.

“Long distance drivers are urged to take a break after every 200km or after every two hours of driving. This is due to a proven fact that fatigue is a silent killer,” said Msibi. 

Fatal multiple vehicle accident claims lives of truck and bus drivers

Paramedics in Pietermaritzburg arrived at the scene on the N3 to find buses, trucks and cars had collided, causing a fire
2 days ago

Judge tells RAF to pay traditional healer R1.2m after losing her senses of smell and taste

The Mpumalanga high court has ordered the Road Accident Fund to pay a traditional healer R1.2m for loss of earnings after her senses of smell and ...
2 days ago

MK Party official and ex-journalist Canaan Mdletshe dies in KZN crash

MK Party KwaZulu-Natal communications head and former journalist Canaan Mdletshe has died in a car crash.
2 days ago
