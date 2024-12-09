South Africa

Constable in Upington court for 'raping woman numerous times'

09 December 2024 - 16:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The constable allegedly informed the woman that she must call her mother as he wanted money to buy more beers, but when she could not get the money from her mother, he assaulted and raped her. Stock photo.
The constable allegedly informed the woman that she must call her mother as he wanted money to buy more beers, but when she could not get the money from her mother, he assaulted and raped her. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The state has indicated it will oppose bail against a police constable accused of rape.  

Luthando Meintjies, 27, appeared in the Upington district court on Monday, where he is facing three counts of rape, three of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and a count of kidnapping.   

On November 15, Meintjies arrived at his house with the 23-year-old complainant at night allegedly after having consumed alcohol.  

“It is alleged that during the night the accused informed the complainant that she must call her mother as he wanted money to buy more beers, and when she could not get the money from her mother, he began to assault her and proceeded to rape her numerous times during the night,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said. 

The woman tried to escape and hide in the bathroom, but the accused broke down the door to open it. 

“While all this was happening, she was able to send her uncle text messages for him to come and rescue her from the accused. The uncle arrived at the accused's home with the police and the accused was arrested.” 

The case continues on Tuesday for the continuation of his bail application. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Rapper Jay-Z accused in lawsuit of raping 13-year-old girl

An amended lawsuit filed in a US federal court on Sunday alleges rap mogul Jay-Z raped a 13-year-old girl together with Sean "Diddy" Combs during a ...
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

The app that can save women’s lives

Youth-friendly chatbot Zuzi is being trained by vulnerable groups in their slang, writes Claire Keeton
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Many people don’t report rape. Here’s how to do it if you decide to

The legal steps to report sexual assault in South Africa are straightforward. But there are a lot of reasons that people don’t do it
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Ipid to oppose bail for senior cop who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old son

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate says it will oppose the bail application by a senior police officer from Welkom in the Free State ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case South Africa
  2. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  3. Child, 5, born in Mauritius prison to SA mom to be repatriated South Africa
  4. Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges South Africa
  5. Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete South Africa

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS