South Africa

Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges

09 December 2024 - 14:44
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Airlines are experiencing refuelling challenges at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Sinesipho Schrieber

Airlines operating at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg are experiencing significant delays on Monday as a result of refuelling challenges.

“Please be advised that due to refuelling challenges at OR Tambo International Airport airlines are unable to refuel aircraft as normal. As a result, some flights may experience delays,” the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said in a statement posted on its X page.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and technicians are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. We will keep passengers informed of any updates.

“Passengers are encouraged to contact their respective airlines directly for further information. Alternatively you can download the Acsa mobile app and subscribe to your flight for live flight notifications, ensuring you stay up-to-date with any changes.

“We apologise for any disruptions and thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Despite the company's efforts to provide updates, travellers expressed frustration.
Ronald Gordon shared his dissatisfaction on X: “Departure lounge overflowing. No aircraft leaving. Situation is bad. No info available.”

Linsey Dyer criticised the Acsa mobile app, saying: “Go to the app, the notice says. Unable to subscribe to the flight on the app”.

This disruption comes just days after SAA announced the suspension of its pilots' strike. The strike, which had been called by the SAA Pilots Association, ended after successful negotiations. SAA confirmed the resolution would result in an additional 1% salary increase for pilots, bringing their salary increase to 9.47%.

“As part of the agreement that broke the deadlock in wage negotiations, engagements on a continuous enterprise improvement programme will continue over the next eight weeks,” said SAA interim CEO John Lamola.

Work-life balance concessions would be implemented to improve productivity, he said.

As part of the settlement, SAA also confirmed that more than 100 pilots would return to duty, allowing the airline to resume its flight schedules.

TimesLIVE

