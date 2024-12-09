New crop of traffic cops ready to make streets safer during festive season

A total of 156 newly trained traffic officers clocked their first shift at the weekend after being welcomed to the frontline of the Eastern Cape’s festive season road safety campaign during a passing out parade on Friday.
Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha was at the event to encourage the officers to embody the values of good governance, serve as exemplary representatives of the department and dedicate themselves to safeguarding the wellbeing of citizens.
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said deployment of the traffic cops was expected to have a far-reaching impact.
“Their impact will extend beyond enhanced road safety and orderliness and contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth.
“Businesses invest in regions with a compelling reputation for safety and stability, and the newly recruited traffic officers will create a favourable environment for economic development.”
Soyaya said with the summer bringing an influx of tourists, the timing of the recruitment could not have been better.
“The presence of additional traffic officers will play a crucial role in ensuring road safety, also combating the issue of drinking and driving and setting the stage for an incident-free festive season.”
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe applauded the graduates for participating in the training to become traffic officers who would enforce the laws and ordinances of traffic control.
“Law enforcement, orderliness and road safety are the cornerstones of a stable democratic society.
“They are necessary dependency factors for an efficient economy where residents and tourists are not discouraged from experiencing our tourism and hospitality industry because of frustrations arising from lawlessness,” Lobishe said.
Graduate Alungile Cawe said he was grateful for making it to the end.
“I am greatly appreciative to have walked this journey. It has not been easy, but it has definitely been worth it.
“I am ready to serve our people, I am ready to ensure road safety and I am ready to be an enforcer of the law.”
