South Africa

Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique

09 December 2024 - 19:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Lebombo border port of entry. File picture.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Lebombo port of entry on Monday suspended operations for general cargo processing as well as passenger movements due to unrest on the Mozambican side.

“However, earlier today, some trucks were already processed before the port operations were temporarily suspended,” the Border Management Authority (BMA) said. 

It advised people who needed to travel to or through Mozambique to divert to Mananga port of entry between South Africa and Eswatini. This was only for pedestrians and small cars.

“This option of travelling to Mananga is currently not feasible for cargo trucks due to similar demonstrations targeting commercial goods at Boane in Mozambique, which would result in trucks being stranded on the alternative route.” 

The BMA said discussions were being been held with various trade associations and stakeholders regarding proposed contingency plans.

Acting BMA commissioner Jane Thupana said in light of the evolving situation and to minimise congestion, transporters with depots in Komatipoort should direct their vehicles to those depots.

“We also recommend transporters park at the designated area at km7, which is a truck holding area. Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice,” Thupana said. 

Thupana said the BMA was also engaging with its Mozambican counterparts to be kept abreast of developments and progress as they continued to address the root cause of the problem.

TimesLIVE 

