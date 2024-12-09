South Africa

Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete

1,420 illegal miners have surfaced in Stilfontein since start of operation last month, while 153 surfaced at abandoned mine in Sabie in three-day operation

09 December 2024 - 12:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police retrieved 153 illegal miners in Sabie during a rescue mission that was completed in three days.
Police retrieved 153 illegal miners in Sabie during a rescue mission that was completed in three days.
Image: SAPS/X

While Operation Vala Umgodi in Sabie concluded after three days, the Stilfontein operation continues at a steady pace, with 1,420 illegal miners surfacing since police pounced on them a month ago.

Another six illegal miners surfaced through the Margaret Water Company shaft in Stilfontein at the weekend, bringing the number of retrieved illegal miners in Stilfontein to 1,420 a month into the operation.

Since the start of Operation Vala Umgodi at the mine in the North West, where thousands of illegal miners could not surface for fear of arrest, 1,414 had come up by Friday, including eight dead bodies.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said: “On Saturday morning six more illicit miners surfaced at Margaret shaft. They were all Mozambicans. The total illicit miners who resurfaced [is] 1,420.”

In Sabie, Mpumalanga, 153 illegal miners surfaced, with three dead bodies, when illegal miners were trapped at an abandoned mine called South Mine.

Between Tuesday and Friday last week, the miners were brought to the surface with no injuries reported during the operation, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said.

The rescue team was made up of stakeholders from a mining company, security companies, police, the health and home affairs departments and the South African National Defence Force, among others, Mdhluli said.

“Most of the 153 individuals brought to the surface are foreigners from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with some South Africans also in the group,” he said.

Providing food, water to illegal miners defeats our objectives: Masemola

Police believe providing food and other necessities to illegal miners underground defeats the purpose of its Operation Vala Umgodi and will encourage ...
News
4 days ago

Ninety-five Lesotho nationals, 32 Mozambicans and 16 Zimbabweans were found to be in the country without valid documents. They will face charges relating to contravention of the Immigration Act, said Mdhluli.

Eight Lesotho nationals are charged with kidnapping and illegal mining, as well as contravention of the Immigration Act.

Illegal miners who surfaced told police they were victims of forced labour by an armed group that held them underground against their will.

“More charges could be added to these suspects as the investigation continues. The suspects will appear at the Sabie magistrate's court on Monday.”

Ten South Africans were also arrested but were released as they were among the victims allegedly forced into illegal mining, Mdhluli added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

110 undocumented children rescued in a week

The children come from different countries including Mozambique, Lesotho, Democratic Republic of Congo and Angola.
News
13 hours ago

Campaign to raise money for trapped miners in Stilfontein gets R49k in three days

The BackaBuddy crowd-funding campaign for hundreds of illegal miners trapped at an abandoned mine in Stilfontein, North West, had raised R49,000 of ...
News
3 days ago

More resources needed to retrieve Sabie miners: Fannie Masemola

The police have rescued 10 illegal miners from an abandoned mine in Sabie, Mpumalanga, with more than 100 believed to be still trapped underground, ...
News
4 days ago

About 150 illegal miners trapped inside abandoned mine in Sabie, three dead

About 150 illegal miners are trapped inside an abandoned mine in Sabie with six already resurfaced and three dead, police said on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

Macua wants Mchunu held in contempt as zama zamas ask for ‘body bags’

Mining Affected Communities United in Action has filed another application in the Pretoria high court — this time to have police minister Senzo ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case South Africa
  2. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  3. Child, 5, born in Mauritius prison to SA mom to be repatriated South Africa
  4. Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges South Africa
  5. Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete South Africa

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS