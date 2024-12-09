Courtesy of SABC News
The case against Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, resumes on Monday after being postponed to afford the investigating officer time to verify personal details.
WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate’s court
The case against Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, resumes on Monday after being postponed to afford the investigating officer time to verify personal details.
