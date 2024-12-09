South Africa

WATCH | Longwe Twala appears in Randburg magistrate’s court

09 December 2024 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The case against Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, resumes on Monday after being postponed to afford the investigating officer time to verify personal details. 

