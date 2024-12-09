South Africa

WATCH | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case

09 December 2024 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman are back in the East London regional court on Monday. 

Malema is charged with the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public place, reckless endangerment of people and property, and failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property.

Snyman, the EFF leader’s bodyguard, is charged with failing to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to people or property, and providing a firearm or ammunition to someone not allowed to possess it.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Malema’s firearms trial enters final round

EFF leader Julius Malema and his co-accused, Adriaan Snyman, will be back in the East London regional court today as their case draws to a close.
Politics
12 hours ago

Floyd Shivambu not to blame for EFF losses in KZN, says Marshall Dlamini

Leadership needs to take collective responsibility for devastating losses in battleground province, says party’s secretary-general
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'I believe in a spousal allowance': Malema on 'Awkward Dates' with Lasizwe

In a recent appearance on Thulasizwe 'Lasizwe' Dambula's YouTube series 'Awkward Dates', EFF leader Julius Malema shared his thoughts on ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SAHRC guns for EFF in Malema's hate speech case

Human Rights Commission tells court the party is equally liable as its leader in hate-speech case against Malema
Politics
3 days ago

No-one who has left the EFF has ever succeeded: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema claims no-one who has left the EFF has achieved success in politics
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. RECORDED | Malema and bodyguard’s firearm discharge case South Africa
  2. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  3. Child, 5, born in Mauritius prison to SA mom to be repatriated South Africa
  4. Flight delays at OR Tambo Airport due to refuelling challenges South Africa
  5. Stilfontein illegal miner rescue continues, Sabie operation complete South Africa

Latest Videos

Shots fired! Looks like Malema fires a gun from stage at EFF afterparty
Europe's new migrant hotspot races to cope with surging deaths | REUTERS