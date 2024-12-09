The trial in which five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Last week defence counsel Zandile Mshololo said there is no evidence that suggests accused No 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, drove the car allegedly used as the getaway vehicle when Meyiwa was killed.
Ntuli and four other accused are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial in which five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
Last week defence counsel Zandile Mshololo said there is no evidence that suggests accused No 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, drove the car allegedly used as the getaway vehicle when Meyiwa was killed.
Ntuli and four other accused are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo
LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint
Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos