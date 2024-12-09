South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

09 December 2024 - 10:45 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The trial in which five men are accused of murdering footballer Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday. 

Last week defence counsel Zandile Mshololo said there is no evidence that suggests accused No 5, Fisokuhle Ntuli, drove the car allegedly used as the getaway vehicle when Meyiwa was killed.

Ntuli and four other accused are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

MORE:

'I'm not going to apologise to South Africans for sh*t' — Zandie Khumalo

"When my suspicions are without any doubt proven to be wrong, I will sincerely apologise."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Suspect in Senzo Meyiwa murder will be moved from C-Max jail after solitary confinement complaint

"Should he be moved from C-Max, his mental health may well improve with exposure to other prisoners and to more normal conditions."
News
3 weeks ago

Meyiwa accused complain of solitary confinement, bad conditions at C-Max

Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Fisokuhle Ntuli have turned to the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis, seeking to be removed from solitary confinement ...
News
1 month ago
