South Africa

Cash-in-transit heist brings mayhem to Nelson Mandela Bay’s M17

10 December 2024 - 07:55 By Brandon Nel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The scene of the incident on the M17 between Motherwell and Kwazakhele
The scene of the incident on the M17 between Motherwell and Kwazakhele
Image: SUPPLIED

It was an afternoon of high drama on Monday when a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist unfolded on the M17 in Nelson Mandela Bay, resulting in bloodshed.

“The Hawks can confirm the incident which occurred in the area of Gqeberha, but more details cannot yet be divulged,” said Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

“More details regarding the incident will be released on Tuesday morning.”

According to a police insider, the incident occurred on the M17 between Motherwell and Kwazakhele.

“The cash van was shot at,” the insider said.

“It was riddled with bullet holes. Guards from the CIT company were shot. The suspects fled in the direction of Kwazakhele.

“Everyone then joined in the chase. They were found in Samkele Street, Kwazakhele.”

The source said a shoot-out ensued.

“Reports indicate two were fatally wounded and three were arrested,” the source said.

“The bomb squad was also at the scene. The Hawks are investigating the case.”

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge declined to comment and referred the reporter to the Hawks.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Five suspected robbers shot after botched CIT heist in Witbank

Five suspected cash in transit (CIT) robbers were killed in a shootout with police in Witbank on Wednesday.
News
8 months ago

Cash-in-transit suspects were fed intel by ‘inside man known as Fingers’

A bid to secure bail by four suspects lifted the veil on how an “inside man” known as “Fingers” allegedly helped them plan a shopping mall heist ...
News
1 year ago

Four killed in foiled N4 heist between North West and Gauteng

Police on Monday shot and killed four suspected cash-in-transit robbers  on the N4 near Mmakau between North West and Gauteng.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Senzo Meyiwa murder trial defence lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu has died South Africa
  2. Unisa reappoints vice-chancellor Prof LenkaBula for another term South Africa
  3. Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks South Africa
  4. Malema's version on discharging firearm filled with contradictions, state argues South Africa
  5. Operations at Lebombo border post suspended due to unrest in Mozambique South Africa

Latest Videos

Ford MustangⓇ GTD: Road to the Ring
VW Polo Vivo scores four stars in voluntary test