South Africa

'Explosive device' thrown into Jewish Community Centre in Cape Town

10 December 2024 - 11:19 By TIMESLIVE
CCTV footage has been analysed as the investigation continues. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/jittawit

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said on Tuesday metro police helped SAPS analyse CCTV footage after an alleged explosive device was thrown into the Jewish Community Centre in Gardens.

Cape South African Jewish Board of Deputies executive director Daniel Bloch said on Friday an “improvised explosive device” had been “thrown into the property and failed to detonate”.

“Since then, the Cape Town metro police has assisted SAPS with the analysis of CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the incident, with the city's support for the investigation being co-ordinated by the safety and security information management services,” said Hill-Lewis.

“While SAPS has not officially confirmed the nature of the device, they have handed the file over to the Hawks, indicating they view the matter seriously.

“Should the SAPS investigation confirm this was an attempted attack on the Jewish Community Centre, I know I would speak for all Capetonians in condemning such an attempt.

“Cape Town is a city of peace-loving people, where differences of faith and opinion are expressed loudly and fully, but always peacefully.”

