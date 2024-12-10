The battle for education posts in KwaZulu-Natal is alleged to be linked to the fatal shooting of the acting principal at Skhethuxolo High School in Hammarsdale last Thursday.
Busani Khomo, 57, was on his way from school when he was allegedly shot by two young men who fled on foot.
According to an eyewitness who asked not to be named, the suspects flagged down Khomo in his car, and when he lowered his window they allegedly opened fire.
TimesLIVE has learnt from reliable sources that Khomo's death is allegedly related to the principal post at Skhethuxulo High which was recently advertised.
A teacher said Khomo had been acting as principal for almost six years. “He was a front-runner in the race because of his experience,” said the source.
Another said Khomo was earmarked for the position because he had been acting for so many years and was doing well. “He was a hard worker and very dedicated to his work,” he said.
Hit on KZN acting principal 'linked to alleged battle for position'
15-year-old sentenced to 43 years for murder and robbery of KZN school principal
Family spokesperson Mvunga Khomo said they were dealt a severe blow by the killing. Mvunga said they were shocked at his shooting as he was a “quiet and a humble” person. He declined to be drawn on the motive for his brother's death.
“We do not want to speculate on the matter. Let us leave that to the police,” he said
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mpumalanga police have opened a murder case after an incident in which a 57-year-old man was fatally shot while in his vehicle. Netshiunda said the man sustained many gunshot wounds and the motive was as yet unknown.
Provincial education MEC Sipho Hlomuka condemned the incident. “The appalling act has robbed us of a dedicated and passionate educator who worked tirelessly to serve our pupils and community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community as they face this devastating loss,” he said.
Hlomuka emphasised that schools must remain sanctuaries of learning and not places of fear. “It is beyond comprehension that criminals would target an educator in such a callous manner. This is an attack on the future of our children and our society as a whole.”
Hlomuka called on police to act swiftly to arrest the perpetrators. He said plans are under way to address safety concerns across the province’s schools.
TimesLIVE
