Home affairs offices to stay open two hours longer for next two weeks

10 December 2024 - 12:29 By TImesLIVE
Home affairs offices will be open until 6pm for the next two weeks. File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The home affairs department on Tuesday announced the extension of its operating hours during the festive season.

The department's offices will close at 6pm instead of 4pm from Tuesday until December 20 for all services. 

“To ease pressure on its clients, home affairs has also introduced dedicated counters for collections in large offices that process smart ID cards and passports, where space allows.

“Clients have an option to book application or collection appointments before visiting offices using the branch appointment booking system, which is available on the department's website.

“The department also allows clients who may not have an opportunity to book appointments to visit as walk-ins. We urge all clients who have applied for their identification documents and have been waiting for three weeks or more to seize this opportunity by visiting their home affairs office to collect the critical documents.”

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said: “The extended operating hours and process improvements are part of our commitment to deliver dignity to all our clients.

“We understand many people are travelling over the festive period, which is why home affairs is going the extra mile to ensure South Africans get the documents they need to spend precious time with friends and family.”

