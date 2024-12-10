South Africa

Hunt on for trio who escaped from police holding cells in North West

10 December 2024 - 12:19
Johannes Mfaladi, 28, was detained for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm in Swartruggens.
Police are on the hunt for three awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells in Swartruggens in the North West on Sunday.

According to the police, four detainees escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of their detention cell.

Police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said police managed to trace and arrest one of the escapees, aged 23, while he was hiking next to the Swartruggens Plaza on the N4. He is expected to appear in the Swartruggens magistrate’s court on a charge of escaping from custody on Wednesday.

Escapees still on the run are:

  • Johannes Mfaladi, 28, who was detained for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in Swartruggens.
  • Mpho Vincent Madito, 29, who was detained in connection with four rape cases reported in Swartruggens and Makgobistad; and
  • Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25, who was detained for alleged theft at Swartruggens.

 

Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25, was detained for theft at Swartruggens.
Mpho Vincent Madito, 29, was detained in connection with four rape cases reported in Swartuggens and Makgobistad.
Myburgh said police are still working to trace and rearrest the remaining three escapees. 

Investigations, including the circumstances that led to the escape, continue. 

“The police request anyone with information that can assist in the rearrest of the remaining three escapees to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Capt Peterson Monageng on 082-569-5868,” Myburgh said.

